Investors have a rare treat on their hands with the sale of one of Rangitikei's busiest and most well-known agricultural contracting businesses.

Bruce Gordon Contracting offers a full cultivation and baling service, as well as a general freight service from it base in Marton.

There are many who still regard Rangitikei as the food bowl for the rest of the North Island.

After more than 36 years in the business, Bruce Gordon has decided it is time to sell his well-established and diverse contracting business. Over this time the business has expanded and now provides a diverse range of agricultural work, specialising in grass and arable services, while also featuring a produce trading arm to the operation.

With long-term connections going back to the origins of the business, many of their customers and clients have been dealing with the business a decade or more. The Auckland Zoo remains one of its exclusive customers.

The business features a comprehensive range of machinery, with its equipment and plant all presented in excellent condition with regular maintenance programmes run as a pre-requisite in the business. A structured machinery replacement plan was adopted to maintain a modern fleet and also provides a good work environment for staff.

The yard is expansive and features five large buildings for machinery and/or produce storage. There is an option to continue operating out of the existing yard under a lease arrangement with details of this available on request.

The sale of Bruce Gordon Contracting represents a rare opportunity to enter the agricultural business world.

"This may be an attractive and timely alternative to other business options such as share milking or combining your expertise and set up a partnership with a likeminded business partner," Property Brokers rural sale consultant Richard White said.

"Our motivated client is keen to assist the new owners to make the transition as seamless as possible and to that end has offered to stay on in a mentoring position, if so desired."