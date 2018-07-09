Australian billionaire James Packer has resigned from the board of family company Consolidaed Press Holdings as he battles mental health problems.

Documents filed with the corporate regulator show Packer stepped down on June 27.

A CPH spokesman confirmed Packer had "stepped off the CPH board as he continues his recovery from illness".

It comes after Packer resigned from his casino company Crown Resorts in March citing "mental health issues", later checking in to an exclusive A$5000-a-night rehab facility in Boston.

The shock announcement came following a difficult few years for the casino mogul, including a whirlwind romance and dramatic breakup with fiancee Mariah Carey and connections to a corruption scandal engulfing the Israeli prime minister.

At the time, BeyondBlue praised Packer's decision to acknowledge his issues publicly, saying talking openly about mental health conditions helped reduce stigma and countered outdated attitudes.

"Mental health issues can affect anyone at any time — no one is immune," chief executive Georgie Harman said. "When anyone — including a high-profile person — is prepared to talk publicly about these matters it encourages others to have the conversation."