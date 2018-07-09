WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand's transport minister says he will pay a small fine for violating aviation rules by making a cellphone call from a plane.

The Civil Aviation Authority on Monday fined Phil Twyford 500 New Zealand dollars ($340) for breaching rules it says were intended to prevent electromagnetic interference with aircraft instruments.

The authority says that because Twyford ended his call before takeoff, it did not pose a significant risk to the flight.

Twyford had earlier stepped down from his role overseeing aviation safety after making what he says was a minute-long call to a staffer in May after boarding a plane in Wellington that was bound for Auckland.

Advertisement

The breach was brought to light by an opposition lawmaker.

Twyford says he wants to reiterate his "unreserved apology" for his mistake.