With so many watching the match, England came to a halt with roads, high streets and train stations empty during the quarter-final, which aired on BBC1.

Before the game, UK authorities said they expected 'the quietest Saturday afternoon of the year, with deserted roads.'

Shopping centres such as London's Oxford Street - one of the world's most famous shopping destinations - are also expected to be quieter than they typically would be on a Saturday afternoon.

Elsewhere, shops and streets were deserted as everyone headed to the nearest screen to catch the game.

Fans clear out of shopping centres and head to the pub to watch England play Sweden in the quarter-final of the World cup. Photo/Daily Mail.

Bluewater in Kent, one of the country's biggest shopping centres was like a ghost town.

The usually bustling indoor shopping street saw barely anyone frequent the big name high street chains such as Waterstones, House of Fraser and Urban Outfitters.

Newcastle's Tyne Bridge was deserted at 3pm today as the Three Lions kicked off.

The M25 near Epping, London is eerily quiet as England take on Sweden in the quarter final of the World Cup. Photo/Daily Mail.

Eerie images show the usually congested road with no cars to be seen.

Other pictures show the A1 completely clear for miles as millions of people stayed inside to watch the World Cup.

There were empty spaces galore at Morrisons car park in Byker, Newcastle, at 3.30pm today - usually a thriving scene on a Saturday afternoon, but today is like a ghost town.

It was easy to find parking during the match. Photo/Daily Mail.

With England now in a semi-final, businesses across the nation are set for yet another quiet day.

At least the pubs are raking it in.