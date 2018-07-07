Two former Auckland Domino's Pizza franchise owners have been handed stiff penalties after being found to have underpaid staff by more than $53,000, following a Labour Inspector investigation.

E Ming Limited and E Lynn Limited were both ordered to pay $16,200 by the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) for failing to comply with minimum standard employment obligations.

E Ming and E Lynn operated Domino's franchises in Henderson and Te Atatu, respectively between 2011 and February 2017.

The Labour Inspector had found that E Ming and E Lynn failed to:

• Keep wage and time records that were compliant with s 130 of the Act.

• Keep holiday and leave records that complied with s 81 of the Holidays Act.

• Provide employees with individual agreements that complied with s 65 of the Employment Relations Act 2000 and s 52 of the Holidays Act 2003.

Advertisement

As a consequence of the lack of records E Ming had underpaid its employees a total of $23,878.89, and E Lynn had underpaid its employees a total of $30,746.61.

In its determination, the authority said it must impose a penalty as a deterrent to E Ming, E Lynn and others who may not be minded to meet their obligations.

"The Authority must impose a penalty at a level that signals its disapproval of the conduct of E Ming and E Lynn in not meeting minimum standards obligations and which acts as a deterrent to E Ming, E Lynn and other employers who may not be minded to meet their obligations," the authority said.

Both franchises were taken over by Domino's Pizza Enterprises on 28 February 2017 which subsequently purchased them.

Xi (Bruce) Chen is a director and shareholder of both E Ming and E Lynn.