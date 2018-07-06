An unlicensed Whangarei builder has been slugged $3000 for caring out work on a residential home.

Daniel Reynolds was fined $2000 and ordered to pay the homeowners $1000 when sentenced in the Whangarei District Court.

The restricted building work involved building a new floor structure across an empty stairwell, removing an internal staircase and applying a waterproofing membrane system to a veranda.

Simon Thomas, investigations team leader, said Licensed Building Practitioner's (LBP) and unlicensed tradespeople need to be aware of what work is within their limits

"Reynolds is not an LBP and was not licensed to carry-out the extensive work that related to the structure and weathertightness of the Whangarei home.

"Reynolds accepted he was not licensed or supervised while he carried out the work, but thought the job was not classed as restricted building work, nor did it require building consent. He conveyed this to the homeowners and, as they had no knowledge in this area, they trusted his judgement.

"LBPs and unlicensed tradespeople alike, all need to be aware of what work is within their limits, because if not, this can be detrimental to the consumer and the tradesperson themselves, as we've seen in this case," Thomas said.