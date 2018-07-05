LAS VEGAS (AP) — A U.S. Chamber of Commerce analysis shows about $107 million in Nevada exports are subject to retaliatory tariffs threatened by an emerging trade war.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the retaliatory tariffs are imposed or expected from Canada, Mexico, the European Union and China in response to tariffs President Donald Trump has imposed on steel, aluminum and Chinese imports.

According to the analysis, about 367,800 Nevada jobs are supported by trade.

Ken Simonson, chief economist at the Associated General Contractors of America, says the tariffs could cause the cost of construction materials to rise, slowing down development activity as a result.

According to Applied Analysis, about $18.8 billion in construction projects are planned, proposed and ongoing in southern Nevada.

