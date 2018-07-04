Hundreds of Farmers workers across the country say they will walk off the job tomorrow.

Beauty, sales and service assistants voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action over their pay and pay review process.

Strike action will range from one hour to five hours and affect 55 stores.

Tali Williams, First Union retail, finance and commerce secretary, said it was unusual for Farmers workers to strike, so the fact that they were taking action shows how fed up they are.

Advertisement

"The fact they are taking action should speak volumes to their employer, they're fed-up," Williams said.

Farmers workers typically start on or near the minimum wage of $16.50, with $17.50 being the end of the pay scale for most roles.

Any pay increases from there are only obtained through performance pay reviews – which have been branded as unfair by Farmers members.

According to Williams, 80 per cent of Farmers members receive less than the living wage.

As well as strike action, there are ten pickets planned in Botany, St Lukes, Pukekohe, Rangiora, Blenheim, New Plymouth, Lambton Quay, The Base Hamilton, Gisborne and Hastings.