WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is using its official Twitter handle to target Democratic lawmakers who have criticized President Donald Trump's immigration policies, drawing complaints that government resources are being used to undercut potential 2020 presidential rivals.

The White House Twitter handle, which has more than 17.3 million followers, falsely accused California Sen. Kamala Harris on Monday of "supporting the animals of MS-13," a violent gang that the president has sought to eradicate.

In a separate tweet, the White House account erroneously asserted Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren was "supporting criminals moving weapons, drugs, and victims" across the border. Warren has called for the swift reunification of immigrant children and parents separated at the border.

In response, Harris pointed to her work as a prosecutor who "went after gangs and transnational criminal organizations."