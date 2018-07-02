Air New Zealand has teamed up with Silicon Valley food tech start-up Impossible Foods to serve the burger with no meat to premium customers.

The plant-based Impossible Burger which is now available as part of its Business Premier menu on flights from Los Angeles to Auckland.

Impossible Burger's key ingredient is an iron-containing molecule called heme which comes from the roots of soy plants.

The heme in the Impossible Burger is the same as the heme found in animal meat. The result is a plant-based burger patty that cooks, smells and tastes like beef but contains no animal products whatsoever.

Advertisement

Air New Zealand's in-flight customer experience manager Niki Chave said the airline had been impressed by the work Impossible Foods was doing.

"Like Impossible Foods, we are committed to offering our customers a fresh and innovative approach to cuisine,'' she said.

The burger would be offered to passengers between Los Angeles and Auckland.

She said the plant-based option that tasted just like the real deal.

"We're confident vegetarians, flexitarians and dedicated meat lovers alike will enjoy the delicious taste.''

Those who wanted to stay with the tried and true can stay with the regular selection.

Impossible Foods chief executive and founder Patrick O. Brown said the company's mission was to make the global food system more sustainable by making products that don't compromise on sustainability, nutrition or taste.

"The Impossible Burger is available in nearly 2500 restaurants throughout the United States and now Air New Zealand will help us take the Impossible Burger to even greater heights."

Air New Zealand will serve the Impossible Burger on flights NZ1 and NZ5 from Los Angeles to Auckland through until late October.

Brown started Impossible Foods is a Silicon Valley company started in 2011. It spent the next five years (and more than $220m) researching every aspect of the sensory experience of meat, from how it looks raw, to how it sizzles, to its texture.

What is it made of?

In 2016 the Herald reported the Impossible Burger is made from simple ingredients found in nature, including wheat, coconut oil and potatoes. There is also a special ingredient, called "heme." Heme gives meat its characteristic colour and taste. Exceptionally abundant in animal muscle, heme is also a basic building block of life in all organisms, including plants. The company discovered how to take heme from plants and produce it using fermentation.

Full ingredient list

Water, textured wheat protein, coconut oil, potato protein, natural flavours, 2 per cent or less of: leghemoglobin (heme protein), yeast extract, salt, soy protein isolate, konjac gum, xanthan gum, thiamine (vitamin B1), zinc, niacin, vitamin B6, riboflavin (vitamin B2), vitamin B12.

How much does it cost?

Burgers went on sale in New York in July for around $15 in 2016.

What next?

Impossible Foods wants to develop chicken, pork, fish or yoghurt entirely from plants. The company says it will bring other products to market according to regional food preferences and customer demand.