Mike Hosking welcomes you to the Supersize SME podcast series - jam-packed with hot tips for growing your business.

We talk to some of New Zealand's best-known entrepreneurs and business leaders, brought together by BNZ – from Murray Thom to Cecilia Robinson; Craig Hudson to Mylene Ong; John Holt to Lisa King.

These Kiwi powerhouses share their knowledge and expertise on everything SMEs need to know.

Listen here, or click on the links to download. To download from itunes click here. To download from iHeartRadio click here

