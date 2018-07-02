So you've decided it's time to resign from your job. Perhaps you're wanting to pursue some other opportunity; you've been made an offer that you don't feel you can refuse; or you're wanting to make a major lifestyle change. Whatever the reason for leaving, it's good to consider how you're going to go about it.

If at all possible, even if the job has felt like a negative experience, try to take the high road.

Many employees seem to think that giving notice means they can slack off. I've heard many say: "Ah well, they can't exactly fire me now, can they?" No "they" can't, but you do need to remember that last impressions are often lasting impressions.

Not only will your employer remember the feeling of being let down, so will your colleagues. This could, in the long run, have an impact on your career and you may never even know how much.

Here are some things to consider as you prepare to leave:

●You will need your boss/manager to be a referee even if you've secured your next job already. Often people don't want their current employer to be a referee, because it's not always a good idea to let them know you're looking to move before you have been made an offer. So often it's the employer before the current one who becomes the most valuable reference. If you've left with ill feeling, it will be difficult to get that person to want to help you by giving a good reference.

●Your colleagues will move to other companies too — and may become important for your career progression. Remember that New Zealand is a small place, and people will remember what it was like to work for and with you — particularly if you left them with a mess to clean up. It's possible one of your colleagues will become the manager who eventually interviews you, or a future employer will go to them and say: You used to work for the company an applicant worked for, what was it like working with him/her?

So — what do you need to consider when you've decided to resign?

Of course there's the resignation letter. It should be clear about the date of your intended departure. It's always good to thank the employer for having had the opportunity to work for the company and name something that you've truly appreciated. Think of your resignation letter as a "thank you" note — it needs to be succinct and gracious.

Decide on how you're going to explain your departure, and keep the story consistent to your manager and colleagues. You don't want to leave in a cloud of rumours and counter-rumours.

In these days of emails and text messages, it can be tempting to resign that way. It's a much better idea, however, to resign formally, in person. Meet with your manager, resignation letter in hand.

If there's an exit interview, participate and be truthful.

It's a good rule of thumb to give the employer as much notice as possible, not just the time agreed to on your contract. This gives the employer more time to consider a replacement and shows respect.

So if your new job is secured and you know you will definitely be leaving, tell your employer that your notice will be coming.

As much as you can, finish your work before you leave — don't leave your boss with a mess to sort out. Be strategic and pass on any information that will make things easier for your boss and colleagues. Some people choose to write an instruction manual so even if they don't get to do a direct handover, their replacement has clear instructions of where things are and the systems you have been following.

It's important to list unfinished projects, and what is still needed for them to be complete.

Of course it's ideal if the employer has been able to employ a replacement before you actually leave, so you can do some training and a proper handover. If this happens — it's important to be helpful.

Then there's the final goodbye: Be gracious if your colleagues want to throw you an afternoon tea or have goodbye drinks at the local pub.



You may be ready to go and feel "over it" — but they may be upset that you're leaving and want to give you a sendoff.

A personal email of thanks to those who have been there for you is important, as is letting people know if you want to stay in touch with them.

As a caveat, of course if you're leaving because of workplace bullying or an environment that feels toxic, it's best to focus on your mental health and get out as best you can without causing yourself harm. It may be a good idea to take advantage of the employee counselling programme offered by many companies.

Val Leveson is an Auckland-based counsellor.