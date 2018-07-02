McDonald's celebrated the 50th birthday of the Big Mac today by dishing out 25,000 of the iconic burgers for free.

A free Big Mac is available today to the first 25,000 customers who claim it.

The offer is for registered app users only and is limited to one per person.

Lucky punters getting a mouthful of the action today would have wrapped their laughing gear around a burger that contains two beef patties, iceberg lettuce, cheese, onions, pickles, and Big Mac special sauce.

McDonald's New Zealand's head of communications Simon Kenny said some of the burgers were still available.

"The 25,000 Big Mac giveaway is proving popular with Kiwis, with over half the burgers redeemed so far," he said.

"But if you fancy a Big Mac for dinner, there's still time and burgers available.

"The McDonald's app has also taken over the number one spot in the App Store."

New Zealand Managing Director Dave Howse said the company wanted the entire country to celebrate the 50th birthday milestone with them.

New Zealand's first McDonald's restaurant opened in Porirua in 1976.

There are now more than 165 McDonald's restaurants across the country, 85 per cent of which are owned and operated by local business men and women.

McDonald's is the primary supporter of Ronald McDonald House Charities New Zealand, who keep families close while their children are in hospital.