Canada has begun imposing tariffs on US$12.6 billion (NZ$18.6 billion) in US goods as retaliation for the Trump administration's new taxes on steel and aluminium imported to the United States.

Some US products, mostly steel and iron, face 25 per cent tariffs, the same penalty the United States slapped on imported steel in May. Other US imports, from ketchup to pizza to dishwasher detergent, will face a 10 per cent tariff at the Canadian border, the same as America's tax on aluminium.

Speaking in Leamington, Ontario, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thanked Canadians for standing united against President Donald Trump's sanctions. He urged Canadians to "make their choices accordingly" in considering whether to buy American products.

Trump enraged Canada and other US allies by declaring imported steel and aluminium a threat to America's national security.