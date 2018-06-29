LONDON (AP) — The head of the U.K. Parliament's media committee has criticized Facebook for what it describes as evasive behavior in answering questions on fake news.

Committee chair Damian Collins says Friday that Facebook's claims they were unable to distinguish between political and non-political advertising is "difficult to believe." He also slammed their refusal to reveal the level of resources devoted to security in questions that followed oral testimony before the committee.

Collins says Facebook continues "to display a pattern of evasive behavior - a pattern which has emerged over the course of our inquiry."

Facebook was not immediately available for comment. It is under scrutiny globally over allegations that political consultancy Cambridge Analytica used data from tens of millions of Facebook accounts to help U.S. President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign.