BERLIN (AP) — The German parliament has approved a debt relief package for Greece that is meant to help wean the country off its rescue loans as its eight-year bailout program comes to a close.

Lawmakers in Berlin voted 410-226 on Friday to support the package, which Greece's European creditors and the International Monetary Fund agreed on last week. There were seven abstentions.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told parliament that "what we are sending here is a signal of European solidarity." He said that Greece will be able to stand on its own two feet after the bailout program concludes in August and "Greece is on the right path."

Greece will remain under enhanced supervision by its creditors.