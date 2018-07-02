Poultry giant Tegel is allowed to install eight groundwater bores on or near the site of a proposed broiler chicken farm in Northland that is awaiting resource consent.

The Northland Regional Council granted a seven-year resource consent in February for the company to maintain eight bores at Mititai, just outside Dargaville, intended to supply water to the chicken farm.

The resource consent was processed separately as a non-notified application prior to notification of the applications for a broiler chicken farm.

NRC said the adverse effects of installing the bores on the environment would be no more than minor, it was consistent with the relevant statutory planning documents and regulations, and that the granting of the resource consent achieved the purposes of the Resource Management Act. Tegel will have to notify NRC in writing at least seven days prior to starting drilling works.

Tegel has made a separate application for consent to take 63,250 cu m of water daily as the amount exceeds the volume allowed by the permitted activity rule for groundwater takes in the Regional Water and Soil Plan for Northland

The company wants to set up a broiler chicken farm at Arapohue with a capacity to stock up to 1.3 million chickens and employ 28 people.

Former NRC chairman Mark Farnsworth, along with Sharon McGarry, Dr Rob Lieffering, and Reg Proffit are the independent commissioners appointed to hear submissions from about 380 submitters and to decide on Tegel's application.

Hearings will start on August 8 at the Lighthouse Function Centre, Dargaville and are scheduled for 13 days. Only 17 of nearly 5000 submissions KDC and NRC received support Tegel's plan for a broiler chicken farm.

Last month, NRC and the Kaipara District Council sought more information from Tegel, including evidence of job creation and an assessment of odour.

NRC resource consents' manager Stuart Savill said all requested information had been provided except the cultural impact assessment report which would be handed in as part of the hearings.

Those opposed to Tegel's plans, especially residents on nearby Mititai and Whakahara Rds whose properties border the proposed chicken farm, are concerned about the smell, pollution, air and water quality and possible loss of their property values.

Kapehu Marae in Arapohue is also opposed as the proposed chicken farm's boundary would be only 5m from the marae's wharenui and about 350m from the urupa.