One of the most important things in business is persistence according to Rodd and Gunn chief executive Mike Beagley.

After expanding the menswear clothing brand into the US in 2012, the company struggled and Beagley said there were times when he considered pulling the pin on the US venture, although he said that "doesn't sit comfortably" with him.

"Quitting is the easiest thing you'll ever do, but in business you have to be persistent," he said.

"I've learnt a lots of things in business but my one overriding thing is never give up, keep on fighting no matter what is thrown at you."

Beagley is one of the keynote speakers at this year's Nurture Change Business Retreat in Hawaii, along with other speakers including Dame Julie Christie, Eat My Lunch's Lisa King and businesswoman Mavis Mullins.

More than 200 business owners, entrepreneurs and managers are expected to attend the summit in September which mixes sand, sun and corporate success.

Beagley said the US venture had gone from "absolute disaster" to what was now a successful expansion.

"There were many points where we said, yes we have a business here but it's tiny and things are tough, but you just have to give it everything."

The company has since opened more stores in the country and is growing strongly year-on-year.

The event was started in 2015 by business advisor Zac de Silva and travel entrepreneur Steve Pirie to help Kiwi business owners run their firms more successfully.

De Silva said the time away from the office gave owners the chance to reflect on their business "in a tropical setting".

"Business owners and entrepreneurs can feel quite lonely running their business – Nurture Change brings together 200 plus like-minded people who all want to get better," de Silva said.

"There is a focus on health and wellness at Nurture Change."

The Herald and Nurture Change are giving two small business owners the chance to win an expenses-paid trip to this year's event. To enter and see Terms & Conditions, please visit tinyurl.com/HeraldHawaii.