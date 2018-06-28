In an opinion column by Matthew Hooton published on the Herald website on Thursday 21 June 2018 the columnist described the Minister for Economic Development, David Parker, as a former business associate of a property developer.

The Herald accepts that this description was inaccurate, and that they are not former business associates.

The Herald apologises for the error in the column. The Herald also apologises for any implication in the column that Parker acted inappropriately by reason of such an association, and for any distress that the publication has caused him.



Matthew Hooton also apologises personally for the description and any such implication, as well as for any distress that the matter has caused the Minister.