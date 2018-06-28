NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

U.S. stocks are mixed Thursday morning following sharp losses the day before.

Health care stocks fell after Amazon.com said will buy online pharmacy PillPack. Drugstores, prescription drug distributors and others sank. CVS fell 9.8 percent and Express Scripts fell 4.5 percent.

Amazon also rolled out a program to allow contractors around the country to deliver its packages. Amazon rose 0.5 percent, while UPS fell 2.5 percent and FedEx lose 2.7 percent.

The Dow Jones industrials fell 15 points to 24,101 and the S&P 500 inched up 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,702. The Nasdaq composite rose 5 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,450.