Craft beer brand Garage Project is known for taking risks with its products but the latest collaboration will excite beer and chocolate fans alike.

The brewer has partnered with Whittaker's chocolate on its Chocolate Beer, a limited edition creation with the catch line "sweet dreams are made of these".

Fans of both brands were quick to react to a Facebook post announcing the launch, which will be at Prefab in Wellington this Saturday before the brew goes on sale nationwide.

"Beer and Whittaker's Chocolate Lovers unite! Treat yourself to all things chocolate and an indulgent selection of Garage Project brews, showcasing the sweeter side of beer," the companies said on the page.

The chocolate-themed event would feature a sweet and savoury tasting menu curated by Beat Kitchen and Whittaker's Chocolate, as well as music and games.

Wellington-based Garage Project has won numerous awards since it launched in 2011 and is known for being experimental in its creations.

Chocolate beer is nothing new, but over the years Whittaker's partnerships have gained huge public attention, most notably with Lewis Road Creamery.

When the two partnered up in 2014, the resulting Chocolate Milk was so popular that limits were placed on the stock, security guards were hired to manage the fridges and supermarkets sold out across the country.

Counterfeit products cropped up online and a black market emerged on sites such as Trade Me.

Whittaker's and Garage Project have teamed up to create Chocolate Beer. Photo / Facebook

The creamery started out making 1,000 litres per week before realising demand for the product far outstripped their supply.

Last month Whittaker's was named New Zealand's most trusted for the seventh year in a row. Combine that with Garage Project's loyal craft following and this product could be a winner.