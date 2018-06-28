The Inland Revenue Department (IRD) is offering leniency to customers who have not managed to file their GST returns on time.

There have been widespread problems for IRD's online service myIR and filing GST returns.

Today, Commissioner of Inland Revenue Naomi Ferguson apologised for the issues which have made it difficult for customers to file their returns.

She also said that the IRD would not apply late payment penalities for any GST returns due on 28 June, provided they are filed and payments made by 4 July.

"I offer my apologies to our customers for the frustrations this has caused, and reiterate our undertaking to be reasonable if any customer has had difficulty meeting the filing date deadline of today because of issues with the online service."

She added that problems plaguing the system over the past couple of weeks have been largely resolved.