New Zealand Ticketmaster customers' personal or payment information could be at risk after a data security incident by a third-party supplier.

Customers who purchased, or attempted to purchase, tickets between September 2017 and June 23, 2018, could be vulnerable.

Ticketmaster said in an email to potentially affected customers that its UK counterpart had identified a malicious software on a customer support product hosted by Inbenta Technologies, an external third-party supplier to Ticketmaster.

The online entertainment retail service said as soon as the malicious software was discovered, it disabled the Inbenta product across all Ticketmaster websites.

According to Ticketmaster, less than 5 per cent of their global customer base has been affected by this incident, though it is currently unknown whether this includes New Zealand.

Ticketmaster said the forensic teams and security experts are working around the clock to understand how the data was compromised.

Ticketmaster has set up a dedicated website security.ticketmaster.com.au to answer your questions about the incident.