WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A former employee of a chemical company who pleaded guilty to conspiring to steal trade secrets has been barred from ever returning to the United States.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports Former Chemours Co. worker Jerry Jindong Xu was sentenced Wednesday in Delaware federal court to 10 months in prison, the time he's already served.

The 48-year-old naturalized Canadian citizen who was born and raised in China pleaded guilty earlier this month to trying to steal trade secrets and sell them to Chinese investors. Prosecutors have said the conspiracy involved stealing trade secrets related to chemicals used to mine precious metals such as gold. Chemours, which spun off from the DuPont Co. in 2015, is the world's largest producer of one of those chemicals.

He was set to be deported to Canada Wednesday.

