A metal-clad home designed to ensure privacy, and a thoughtful renovation to a character home have been honoured at the Resene Architectural Design Awards.

Three designers took out the top spots in the Auckland and Northland regional round of the Resene ADNZ this year, held at a ceremony at the Tamaki Yacht Club tonight.

A beachfront home overlooking Arkles Bay in Whangaparāoa met the build brief of "complete privacy from the street" and won Mark McLeay of Creative Arch Residential New Home between 150sq m and 300sq m.

Another view of Arkles Bay home by Mark Mcleay. Photo / Simon Devitt

His solution was to wrap the home in a black metal cladding that provided a complete shield and an interesting view from the street.

Advertisement

Judges said the four-bedroom home also had numerous outdoor areas, with stunning views over the water, that were sheltered from unpredictable winds.

McLeay was a major winner, garnering four awards and another commendation.

Nixon Studio by Mark Mcleay. Photo / Supplied

His commercial design - Nixon Studio - earned two commercial design awards and a home he designed on Bannerman Rd in Sandringham received the Residential

Alterations and Additions Architectural Design Award.

Judges said his work on Nixon Rd in Grey Lynn celebrated the structure of the city fringe site and used materials "innovatively in a commercial context."

McLeay's extension to a traditional villa on Bannerman Rd in Western Springs also impressed judges, who said the vertical cedar cladding, steel posts and black aluminium joinery was in bold contrast to the restored front.

Roseberry home by Joseph Long. Photo / Supplied

Joseph Long of LTD Architectural Design Studio was awarded the Residential Interiors Architectural Design Award and was commended in the residential alterations and additions category for Roseberry Avenue.

The project in Birkenhead doubled the size of an existing house for a family of four.

The house was extended and the floor level in the new kitchen dropped to flow onto the backyard.

Judges said the North Shore villa "faithfully adhered to the design principles of the original building and the new addition gave the home a more contemporary layout".

Long was also commended for his work on a home in Silverdale in the category of residential new home over 300sq m.

Hiden Spaces by Allan McIntosh Buildology. Photo / Supplied

Allan McIntosh won the Resene Colour in Design Award for his work on a home in Westmere, Auckland.

Resene judges said the deep palette injected power and personality into the home.

"The warm timber and crisp white elements sharpen the dark tones and together create a very sleek, sophisticated palette," they said.

Bannerman Road house by Mark Mcleay. Photo / Supplied

Architectural Designers New Zealand chief executive Astrid Andersen said Auckland designers excelled in the regional round and judging was tough.

"Year-on-year the competition gets bigger and more challenging," she said.

"In Auckland, we have seen that not only are our much-loved villas and bungalows in very safe hands, but our commercial spaces are being taken to new heights."

The regional ADNZ Awards will be held across the country through to mid-August in the lead up to the national awards.

National award winners and the Supreme Award winner will be announced on October 29.