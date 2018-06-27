An Auckland ad agency has pulled a billboard ad after coming under criticism for its message.

The ad, which appeared on a motorway exit in downtown Auckland, aimed to promote the Beehive bacon brand.

It read: "I'm 15. He's 27. My parents love him. Wake up and smell the bacon."

Critics of the campaign were concerned about the message it sent given that the age of sexual consent in New Zealand is 16.

Advertisement

Contagion executive creative director Bridget Taylor has apologised for the billboard.

"We are sincerely sorry for causing any offence," she said.

"It was never our intention to upset anybody and, in hindsight, we missed the mark on what we initially thought was a humorous advertisement."

Taylor said the ad has been pulled.

The campaign also featured a series of other jokes, which coupled questionable statements with the catchline. Photo/Supplied.

"We are just as passionate about sending positive messages and setting a good standard as we are about creative advertising," Taylor said.

Another iteration of the campaign included the joke: "No, it's medical marijuana. Wake up and smell the bacon."