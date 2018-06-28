The Deck is Cathay Pacific's latest addition to its range of premium spaces at its Hong Kong hub. Here's what's on offer.

Where:

Level 7, (that's a on the second floor of the departure level) Terminal 1 near Gate 16. It's about a 15 minute walk/train from where Auckland-bound flights often depart, Gate 49. It's open daily from 5.30am until last departure. First (guest permitted) and Business (ticket holder only) passengers, along with selected Marco Polo Club members and oneworld frequent flyers qualify for entry

The physical space:

The Deck opened after The Cabin closed and like that one is a smaller physical space than others in the Cathay stable - The Pier, The Bridge and the Wing - for business class and those who qualify for entry through air points schemes. What The Deck lacks in size it makes up for with an airy, light feel. It's a lounge within several public departure lounges and the generous L-shaped terrace is a great place to watch what's going on at the gates below and get a good look at a runway and the apron area down two sides of Terminal 1. There are several indoor lounge or living room areas, including a small quiet zone. There is seating for 180 people.

The styling:

Rather nice and relaxing. Designer furniture, softened acoustics, and warm, natural materials, specially selected art and the music apparently has been

curated too.

The food:

The Noodle Bar is the highlight here. It serves a selection of local classics, plus regional and Asian specialities such as Sichuanese dan dan noodles (sweet and spicy), Singapore Laksa, and Taiwanese beef noodles. In another part of the lounge there is more standard smorgasbord fare, steamed veges, beef and rice. Small desserts in fridges and a generous cheese board, fresh cold meats and pickles.

The drink:

Unlike other Cathay lounges its self service here. There's a small range of wine and beer (including local craft drop Hong Kong Beer and Dragon's Back by the maker of the Betsy limited run beer for the airline). There are some spirits and there's Mumm champagne. Coffee is also self serve out of a machine. There's a good range of juice.

The showers:

Eight of them, roomy and nicely styled. Friendly shower attendants serve personal amenities, including hair and shaving products.

Work space:

There is no dedicated work space but plenty of room for it throughout. Lightning fast Wifi. If you need to charge up anything the lounge side tables have plugs and USB ports that slide out like drawers. Nifty. However, you will need an adaptor for your (NZ) three-point plug.

The verdict:

The airy feel of the terrace area makes this unique and The Deck's lounge and dining areas make the most of the limited space available. It wasn't crowded when I was there. This is a great stop if your gate is nearby. If you want more space and want more choice of food and drink The Wing with its long marble bar is also a great choice, The Bridge is more central and The Pier is the biggest of them all. With its scale and styling a bit of a hike from the many gates but well worth the walk. The Deck is a welcome addition that makes that delightful choice a bit trickier.

• Grant Bradley travelled courtesy of Cathay Pacific