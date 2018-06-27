Air New Zealand has been ordered to pay A$15 million ($16.3m) in penalties by an Australian court for its part in a global airfreight price-fixing cartel between 2002 and 2007.

"The Federal Court has ordered Air New Zealand (Air NZ) to pay $15 million in penalties after legal action by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission against a global air cargo cartel," the ACCC said a media statement.

"The Court found Air NZ made and gave effect to agreements with other airlines to fix the price of fuel and insurance surcharges on air freight services from Hong Kong, and insurance and security charges from Singapore, to various locations, including Australian airports, between 2002 and 2007," the Australian regulator said.

ACCC Commissioner Sarah Court said that the "illegal price-fixing agreements" reduced competition for transport costs for goods flown into Australia.

"This decision sends a strong warning to overseas and domestic operators that the ACCC can and will continue to defend competition and the rights of Australian customers and businesses by taking action against anti-competitive conduct," Court said.

The ACCC said that 14 airlines have now been fined $A113.5m since it launched its probe in 2006.

A judgment on penalty for a fifteenth airline, PT Garuda Indonesia, is still being decided.

In an announcement to NZX today, Air New Zealand said the penalty would not impact previous guidance given about its 2018 earnings.

The airline spent $10 million defending a claim from the New Zealand Commerce Commission, before cutting a $7.5 million settlement with the regulator, ending the domestic leg of the global cartel action in 2013.

The Commerce Commission reached settlements with 11 carriers, securing penalties totalling $45 million, or about 10 percent of the revenue generated from air freight forwarding services in and out of New Zealand in 2006.

In 2016 the airline agreed to pay $52m in the United States to settle a case brought by authorities there as part of global action over the cargo cartel.