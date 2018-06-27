Passengers travelling from Australia face extra checks if they are carrying powder in their hand luggage from this weekend and officials in this country say airport security reviews are underway.

Aviation Security says it is ''constantly reviewing what items can and cannot be taken on an aircraft because the international security environment is constantly evolving,'' but a spokesman would not comment directly on the question of checks for powders.

The Australian crackdown is part of a United States-ordered move to screen more powdered substances in carry on bags by passengers heading there following concerns they could be used in making bombs on planes.

In Australia from Saturday powders must be taken out of luggage for inspection at international security points and this will affect transtasman travellers and anyone transiting through Australia.

The Australian Government's TravelSECURE says this includes everything from cosmetics through to baby formula, flour, sugar, ground coffee, spices, powdered milk.

There is no limit on organic powders, such as food and powdered baby formula.

Cremated human remains are also exempt but these items need to be verified and put into a tamper-proof bag.

Inorganic powders must not exceed 350 grams.

These include salt, sand, talcum powder, powdered deodorant, foot powder, detergents and cleaning products, the Australian authorities say.

These inorganic powdered items will only be permitted through the checkpoint from June 30 if carried in a container no larger than 350ml or 350 grams.

Passengers cannot tip powders out to fall under the 350ml threshold as the restriction is calculated on total container volume.

The new checks follow the lead of the United States Transportation Security Administration which has implementing them on domestic flights during the past year and now introducing them on international services. The restrictions there are similar.

Flight Centre advises that the new rules do not apply to checked-in baggage although that must comply with requirements around the carriage of hazardous materials.

Sue Matson, Flight Centre NZ general manager retail said this stage the rules only apply to the US and Australia.



''Other countries along with airlines will provide updates but we should anticipate that this will eventually be adapted globally,'' she said.

The new regulations would pose some challenges and inconveniences for customers.

She advised customers that to help adhere to the new rules, they should separate any items containing powder along with their liquids, aerosols and gels when they passing through airport security.

''We also advise anyone due to travel through airports in the first few days of the new regulations expect they may experience some delays through the screening process. When flying internationally travellers should always allow at least three hours,'' said Matson.

In July 2017, there was a foiled terrorist attack on an Etihad flight from Sydney to Abu Dhabi, where a Barbie doll was filled with explosives powder in a passenger's hand luggage, and set to detonate soon after take off.