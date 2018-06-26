New measures to stamp out loan sharks could include caps on interest rates and fees, and increased penalties for irresponsible lending.

They are part of a raft of measures recommended to Commerce Minister Kris Faafoi, in an MBIE discussion paper reviewing the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act.

The recommendations include increased licensing for lenders, and introducing "more prescriptive" requirements for affordability assessments.

Faafoi said it was becoming clear the 2015 amendments to consumer finance laws didn't go far enough, and it was now time to "finish the job" to protect the most vulnerable.

"I've spoken with people who have been given loans that are clearly unaffordable for them, and others who have been lashed with huge penalties and fees.

"These practices trap people and whanau in an appalling debt spiral that is very difficult to get out of."

Faafoi said that ethical lenders and agencies such as the Salvation Army tried to help people, the laws needed to have the right settings to stop people getting into terrible situations in the first place.

"Ensuring the credit settings are right, so that people can borrow appropriately when they need to but are not dragged into a long-term debt spiral is another way we will ensure all New Zealanders benefit in a strong and inclusive economy."

The discussion paper is now open for submissions until August 1.

The MBIE review said borrowers got high-cost loans for many reasons, including wanting a small loan for a short time that weren't available through mainstream lenders, not trusting mainstream lenders, wanting the independence and privacy of a loan instead of assistance from Work and Income, or being unable to get a loan elsewhere because of their credit histories.

The review also noted continued predatory behaviour from mobile shopping trucks and traders.

It said there was concern about "uninvited" sales of goods on credit, which targeted vulnerable consumers and created unaffordable debts. It noted some of those contracts were breaking the existing credit laws.

