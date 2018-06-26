Accountants say they are having problems with using the Inland Revenue's online system and it could lead to some businesses being unable to file GST returns on time.

John Cuthbertson, tax leader at the Chartered Accountants of Australia and New Zealand, said its members had been reporting slow access to the myIR system and problems loading returns for two weeks.

"It is when they access myIR things are very slow. People trying to lodge their GST returns early have been able to do it, but have had problems with lodging it. There has been a whole range of things like that."

Cuthbertson said it had raised the issues at its quarterly meeting with the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) last week but had yet receive an explanation as to what was causing it.

"We are uncertain just what the root cause is."

But he said it sounded like the problem was IT related.

Cuthbertson said the IRD had acknowledged there was an issue. He said CA ANZ expected to hear back from IRD today with an explanation.

Cuthbertson said it was unknown how widespread the issue was and whether the general public were being affected too.

He said it may be that accountants were striking more problems because they acted as tax agents for a lot of clients rather than being one individual.

"It is not certain whether it is across the board."

Cuthbertson said it was keen to know how soon the problems could be fixed.

"That is what we really want to know."

He said the issues could mean some businesses were not able to file their returns on time.

"If it can't be solved by the next tax deadline, which is July 7, they may have to make allowances."

He said the problems with the online system came at a time when it is typically a busy patch for Inland Revenue after the March 31 tax year end and meant it was even harder to get through on the phone line.

A spokesman for Inland Revenue said it would respond to queries about the problems later this morning.

The issues come as Inland Revenue staff prepare to walk off the job.

More than 4000 Inland Revenue Department and Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment staff will go on strike next month.

Staff at both agencies are due to strike for two hours on July 9 and July 23.

"Our members are very reluctant to take this step, but they feel they have no choice - and the level of support in the vote shows the level of frustration," Public Service Association [PSA] national secretary Glenn Barclay said.

Earlier this week the PSA claimed Inland Revenue's IT system cannot process the new Best Start tax credit which kicks in next week as part of the Government's Families Package and it would have to be done manually.

"Our members take their jobs very seriously and they're trying desperately to keep the system on track while IR presses ahead with its Business Transformation project which will see 1 in 3 staff let go by 2021.

"It starts on 1 July, and members are told they will have to process this manually, drastically increasing their workload," PSA national secretary Erin Polaczuk said.

"To have all this happening while the employer refuses to consider a modest across-the-board pay increase is deeply upsetting to our members."