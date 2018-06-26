NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

U.S. stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, as markets calm down after sharp losses a day earlier on renewed trade worries.

The Dow Jones industrials rose 15 points or 0.1 percent to 24,264 and the S&P 500 rose 2 points or 0.1 percent to 2,719. The Nasdaq composite gained 12 points to 7,542.

On the day it's officially out of the Dow Jones industrials, General Electric soared 6.5 percent after announcing plans to cast away its health care business and sell its interests in the oil-services company, Baker Hughes.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.88 percent. Gold and silver prices fell. French and German markets are higher, but China's Shanghai composite index slid into bear market territory.