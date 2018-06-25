LONDON (AP) — The latest on the vote by Britain's Parliament on whether to expand Heathrow airport (all times local):

10:20 p.m.

The British Parliament has approved plans to make Europe's biggest airport even bigger, backing what the government has described as the most important transportation decision in a generation.

The House of Commons voted 415-119 late Monday to clear the way to build a third runway at Heathrow Airport after hours of debate on the 14 billion-pound ($18.6 billion) project. The decision follows decades of study and argument over how to expand airport capacity in southeastern England, and it is certain to be challenged in the courts.

Prime Minister Theresa May believes the project will boost economic growth while signaling the country's commitment to expand international trade and transport links as it prepares to leave the European Union.

Neighbors and environmentalists object because of concerns about pollution, noise and the communities that will be destroyed.

8:30 a.m.

British lawmakers are set to vote on whether to expand Europe's biggest airport — the most important transportation decision in a generation, according to the government.

Monday's decision on a third runway at Heathrow airport comes after years of debate, and approval of the 14 billion-pound ($18.6 billion) project is certain to be challenged in the courts.

Prime Minister Theresa May has directed Conservative Party lawmakers to vote for the project. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, one of the most vocal critics of Heathrow expansion, won't participate because he is on a trade mission abroad.

Opponents object to the project on environmental, noise and financial grounds. Friends of the Earth says it is "morally reprehensible" and would see the enlarged Heathrow emitting as much carbon as the whole of Portugal.