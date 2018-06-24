Outdoor goods retailer Kathmandu said a strong sales performance in Australia and New Zealand would drive its net profit sharply higher over the year to July.

The company said it expected its earnings before interest and tax to lift to be between $72 and $77 million, up from $57m last year, and its net profit to come to $48m to $52m.

Kathmandu said its year-to-year to date sales - to June 24 - were 7.7 per cent higher than last year.

In addition, Kathmandu's gross profit margin was 2.4 per cent above last year's.

Advertisement

"Our second half so far has been strong across both Australia and New Zealand, with Australia experiencing double digit same store sales growth," Kathmandu's chief executive officer Xavier Simonet said.

The autumn season and the start of Kathmandu's winter promotion had delivered higher sales and profit than planned, he said.

The company's annual result is due on September 18.