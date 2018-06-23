DOON, Iowa (AP) — The Latest on the crude oil leaking after a train derailment in northwest Iowa (all times local):

2 p.m.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is set to visit the site of an oil train derailment and oil spill in the northwestern corner of the state.

Reynolds' office says in a news release that she plans to survey the site Saturday afternoon. The governor is also spending the day touring other areas hit by flooding in recent days.

The derailment of 33 oil tanker cars Friday just south of Doon has caused concern for towns and cities downstream, as far south as Omaha, Nebraska, about 150 miles from the derailment site. Omaha's public water utility — Metropolitan Utilities District — is monitoring pumps it uses to pull drinking water from the Missouri River.

The spill reached the Rock River, which joins the Big Sioux River before merging into the Missouri River at Sioux City.

Rock Valley, Iowa, just southwest of the derailment, shut off its water wells within hours of the accident.

1:10 p.m.

Crews are working to clean up a BNSF oil train derailment in Iowa that dumped crude into floodwaters, while officials seek to get a handle on the extent of the spill and its cause.

BNSF spokesman Andy Williams says 33 oil tanker cars derailed Friday just south of Doon, leaking oil into surrounding floodwaters from the swollen Little Rock River. He said Saturday that the cause of the derailment hasn't been determined. The amount spilled also isn't yet known.

Williams says crews have been skimming oil from floodwaters. They're also building a road parallel to the tracks to try to get to the derailed and partially-submerged oil cars.

The train was carrying tar sands oil from Canada to Oklahoma for ConocoPhillips. ConocoPhillips spokesman Daren Beaudo says each tanker can hold more than 25,000 gallons.