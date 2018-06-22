ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece's dominant Aegean Airlines says it has signed a 5 billion-euro ($5.8 billion) deal with Airbus to buy up to 42 new A320 neo passenger aircraft.

Aegean chairman Eftychios Vassilakis said the company will be buying 30-42 planes in an investment necessary to expand competitiveness and serve more and longer destinations. He said Friday that Aegean will also invest 30 million euros to build a new training center at Athens airport, in cooperation with Airbus.

Aegean was founded 19 years ago and serves 150 destinations in 44 countries.

The A320neo planes are designed to provide 15 percent fuel savings and have reduced emission and noise levels.