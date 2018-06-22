The Weekend Herald readership has soared according to latest figures.

Some 515,000 people read this newspaper every week - the highest number for almost four years, the figures from research company Nielsen show.

The results come shortly after the Weekend Herald was named Newspaper of the Year at the annual Voyager Media Awards. It was also a success story for our magazines - Canvas and Weekend reach 293,000 readers each, every Saturday.

Stuart Dye, Weekends Editor, said the results bucked a global trend.

"These are tremendous results and that's testament to the passion and talent of the team here.

"It shows our readers value the premium journalism we strive to produce every week - and I'm proud and delighted that our readers want to spend time with the paper during their precious weekends."

The Herald's daily print and brand audience has grown to a record 1.05 million, while the Herald on Sunday is the best-read and top-selling Sunday newspaper with readership growth of 7 per cent to 349,000 in the last quarter - more than rivals the Sunday Star-Times and Sunday News combined.