Emirates is on a recruiting drive for flight attendants in New Zealand to work at the airline in part of a global drive for staff.

Cabin crew shortages were reported earlier this year and the two New Zealand open days are on Tuesday in Auckland and Christchurch.

The airline has about 20,000 flight attendants and there are 120 New Zealanders among them.

Emirates is looking for women and men to fill the new positions which have been created because of the continued growth of the airline, including the recent addition of new routes on the Emirates network as well as additional aircraft.

Pay for flight attendants starts at about NZ$3770 a month including a flying allowance but that is tax-free. Staff must live in Dubai but accommodation at the hub and utility costs are paid.

While flying, all accommodation and meal costs are covered.

Emirates regional manager for NZ, Chris Lethbridge, said the airline was looking for cabin crew who were open-minded, helpful, friendly and service-orientated.

''Young New Zealanders working overseas have a reputation for being willing, helpful and adaptable and that makes us keen to see more on our aircraft,'' he said.

On its website, the airline says cabin crew need to be at least 21 years of age, be at least 1.6m tall, have an arm reach of 2.12m while standing on tiptoes (to reach up to overhead lockers) and be fluent in English. They must be physically fit and have a ''healthy'' body mass index.

No visible tattoos are allowed in an Emirates cabin crew uniform and cosmetic and bandage coverings aren't allowed.

Emirates flies to 159 destinations across six continents using 267 wide-body aircraft. During the past financial year the airline recorded a $1.1 billion profit and reportedly paid a bonus of about five weeks' pay to staff.

Its president, Sir Tim Clark, said earlier this year the airline had suffered both pilot and cabin crew shortages but these were expected to be alleviated later this year by the recruitment drive.

Cabin crew don't need prior experience and they are entitled to travel perks.

Lethbridge said pre-registration applicants just need to drop in to the open day with an up-to-date CV in English and a recent photograph.

The sessions start at 8am at the Grand Mercure in Auckland and Rydges Latimer in Christchurch.

"Candidates will need to come prepared to spend the full day at the venue if required. Shortlisted candidates will be informed of timings for further assessments and interviews," Lethbridge said.

Emirates has been flying to and from New Zealand since 2003 and, in addition to its daily non-stop A380 flights from Auckland to Dubai, now also flies from Auckland via Bali to Dubai.

Emirates A380s have bars for premium customers. Photo / Grant Bradley

From Christchurch, Emirates offers a daily A380 service to Dubai via Sydney.

Air New Zealand is also recruiting cabin crew for its regional operations.

On its website it says shifts vary from four to 11 hours for two to six flights a day.

The height requirements are the same as Emirates' international crew but Air New Zealand requires some swimming ability and the ability to tread water for a minute.

All tattoos and body art must comply with uniform standards that can't be covered by bandages, cosmetics, jewellery or custom clothing.

Base salaries start at about $33,000 to $34,000 with up to an extra $12,000 in allowances. Cabin crew pay increases with experience and promotion.

A Qantas flight attendant with two years' experience is paid about $40,000 a year before tax but allowances can be up to $25,000 a year tax-free and there are opportunities to earn overtime.