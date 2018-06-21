Car makers, technology and industrial companies fell Thursday as investors focused on the U.S.-China trade dispute, which could reduce company spending and earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped for the eighth day in a row.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index retreated 17.56 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,749.76.

The Dow Jones industrial average skidded 196.10 points, or 0.8 percent, to 24,461.70.

The Nasdaq composite gave up 68.56 points, or 0.9 percent, to 7,712.95.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks shed 18.04 points, or 1.1 percent, to 1,688.95.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 29.90 points, or 1.1 percent.

The Dow is down 628.78 points, or 2.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 33.43 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 5.04 points, or 0.3 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 76.15 points, or 2.8 percent.

The Dow is down 257.52 points, or 1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 809.56 points, or 11.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 153.44 points, or 10 percent.