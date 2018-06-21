A Dunedin funeral home is now offering a choice of hearse for those who want the roar of a engine to accompany them on their last ride.

Hope and Sons have added a customised Harley-Davidson to its collection of hearses. It was used for the first time yesterday.

Hope and Sons director Michael Hope said he had been looking to add a motorcycle hearse to the company's collection after seeing them used both in New Zealand and overseas.

Hope said he jumped at the chance to buy the modified motorcycle when he saw it for sale in Tasmania.

"It's another string to our bow and as you're probably aware there are a lot of bike enthusiasts out there, and it had been an idea of ours for four or five years."

"It looks really stylish and you can just imagine a little old lady choosing to go out in style on the Harley."

While the Harley would be an obvious choice for motorcycle fans, Hope said he expected it would be a popular choice across all demographics.

Along with its modern hearses, the company owned a 1926 Chrysler 60 vintage hearse and a 1961 Dodge Seneca.