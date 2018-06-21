Herald

readers have taken to Facebook to voice their disappointment over news that ManaBus and Nakedbus will cease operations in July.

A spokeswoman for ManaBus confirmed to the Herald earlier today that the budget coach services would end on July 15.

"As of 15 July, ManaBus.com and nakedbus.com bus services will cease operation and tickets will no longer be available to purchase," the spokeswoman said.

A number of Herald Facebook readers expressed concern over how they would now get between cities, and whether other service's prices would be as cheap as ManaBus or Nakedbus.

"Rest in Piece cheap bus rides to and from the tron...", one post read.

"Oh nooo. There goes our cheap trips", another read.

"I can't afford intercity on a student budget", wrote one student.

"Great now with no other competition intercity will increase their prices", another reader said.

One commenter asked their friend how they were going to get back to "np" (presumably New Plymouth).

"how are you gonna get back to np" the post read.

The spokesperson said both bus fleets had been sold to Ritchies Transport Holdings.

The move could see the loss of 50 jobs, though a spokesperson wouldn't comment about what would happen to those currently under employment.

The companies are part of InMotion Group, which also operates Fullers, 360 Discovery, Roam Experiences and Waiheke Bus Company.

ManaBus was first launched as a budget travel option in 2014 by Scottish transport entrepreneur Brian Souter, adding to a portfolio that included Auckland urban bus companies Howick and Eastern Buses, the Wellington-based bus service Mana Coach Services and Waiheke Bus Company, as well as the Auckland Fullers Group ferries and the 360 Discovery cruises.

In May 2015, Souter's company acquired rival Naked Bus in a bid to expand the company's footprint across the South Island.

At the time of the acquisition of NakedBus, Manabus said the combined entities across the entire portfolio transported more than 13 million customers a year and employed 670 people.