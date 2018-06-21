COMMENT:

Like Caesar's wife, David Parker must be above suspicion.

Alas, right now it seems he is not.

There has never, in contemporary times, been a minister as powerful as Parker.

Advertisement

As Economic Development Minister, he leads the mammoth Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment, with its extraordinary regulatory powers and corporate-welfare schemes.

As Minister for the Environment, he directs everything from planned reform of the Resource Management Act to expanding the Emissions Trading Scheme.

As Trade Minister, he oversees New Zealand Trade & Enterprise, the implementation of the Trans-Pacific Partnership and negotiations for post-Brexit free-trade agreements with the European Union and United Kingdom.

Parker even chooses which cases the Government will take to the World Trade Organisation on behalf of New Zealand exporters.

This is not all. As Attorney-General, Parker is the Crown's senior law officer with responsibility for the Government's administration of the law.

He decides whether the Government will appeal cases it loses to private interests in lower courts.

In effect, he appoints all new judges, has ministerial responsibility for the Crown Law Office and the Parliamentary Counsel Office and decides whether legislation is compliant with the Bill of Rights Act.

Parker is also an Associate Finance Minister, working with Grant Robertson on the Government's $80-billion-a-year budget. He is one of Jacinda Ardern's closest political advisors and a vital link to Winston Peters.

Not even Bill English in John Key's Government, Michael Cullen in Helen Clark's or Bill Birch in Jim Bolger's held such enormous powers across the economy, the environment, foreign policy and the judiciary.

We have to go back to Sir Robert Muldoon being both Prime Minister and Finance Minister to find anyone comparable.

One of Parker's key projects is the Overseas Investment Bill to implement Labour's pre-election promise to get foreigners out of the residential property market.

According to Parker, the Bill is about values. It will ban overseas buyers of existing houses and ensure the property market is a New Zealand and not an international one.

Despite that, Labour MPs — against advice from parliamentary lawyers — inserted a clause in the Bill at the last minute to protect a single development from the new rules.

As revealed by the influential political newsletter Politik, the project is one by Los Angeles billionaire Rick Kayne and celebrity Queenstown property developer John Darby, with whom Parker was associated when working with the late Howard Patterson.

Their plan is to build 46 high-value homes behind 200 metres of reserve land on a 5.2km coastal stretch in Te Arai, Northland.

Even undeveloped, the plots are each worth up to $4.5 million and are to be marketed primarily at foreigners.

It was this one development that Labour backbenchers, surely

not acting on their own initiative, tried to exclude from Parker's new rules.

The lobbying firm involved is 33 per cent owned by Ardern's recently departed Chief of Staff, who held the job for the first five months of her prime ministership under a deal in which it was known he would return to lobbying, with conflicts of interest apparently "managed" in the meantime.

To his credit, Speaker Trevor Mallard pulled the plug on Tuesday, refusing to allow the last-minute exclusion clause to go forward, and ordering the Bill to be reprinted before being considered further by Parliament.

To some observers, this could look like a possible attempt by either the Government or naïve Labour backbenchers to personally favour a former business associate of the Government's most powerful minister by exempting him from Labour's flagship ban on foreign house buyers.

If so, it could be far worse than the previous Government's controversial dealings with Warner Brothers, Sky City and Sheikh Hmood Al Khalaf.

While rightly and widely condemned, at least those were clearly designed to advance New Zealand interests — to have The Hobbit movies made in New Zealand, build a National Convention Centre and try to finalise the FTA with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf States.

As the Speaker ruled, the Te Arai development was about an entirely local issue.

Parker has a reputation for being Mr Clean. Some of his ministerial colleagues even whinge behind his back that he is too focused on probity over getting things done.

In 2006, he stood down as a minister after allegations he had filed false companies returns, for which he was cleared by the Companies Office. Now, though, he is exponentially more powerful and the Te Arai situation is far more sensitive.

The Acting Prime Minister should invite the proper authorities to investigate and Parker should again stand down in the meantime.



- Matthew Hooton is the managing director of PR and lobbying firm Exceltium.