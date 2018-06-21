COMMENT:

Most New Zealanders are ready to lend a hand when someone is struggling, but don't always know how to easily help.

I've written about it before in this column – Neighbours helping neighbours.

I've recently come across a new visionary online platform that assists us to do exactly that.

Advertisement

It's called Swathe.me.

Operating in partnership with the Perpetual Guardian Foundation, Swathe.me is a charitable entity designed to make it easy and practical for people to respond to that always-asked question, 'Is there anything I can do to help?'

"Everything we do at Swathe.me makes every day better during difficult times. Swathe.me makes it easy to give practical support to someone you know during their time of need, even when you can't be there in person" their founders told me.

Personal experience

Swathe.me was developed by Janey and Andrew Carr in response to a personal experience. One of their friends was diagnosed with Leukaemia and spent nine months in hospital.

Despite having a great support network and many offers of help, they witnessed the significant impact their friend's cancer treatment had on his family.

They identified a real need for delivering additional emotional, financial, and practical support around every day practicalities during an unexpected health or live event.

Free and user-friendly

Swathe.me's direct support platform is free and simple to use. You just choose from a list of everyday things you could use a helping hand for. It could be preparing a meal, doing the laundry, or mowing the lawn. Then you simply share your list with your family and friends next time they ask, 'what can I do to help?' This lets them know how they can help in a way that actually makes a difference.

Equally, as a supporter, you can also choose from a list of everyday things you can help with, then simply share your list with your friends or loved ones, so that when the time is right they know exactly who to turn to for the help they need.

Timely services

If you are unable to help someone in person due to time or distance, then Swathe.me enables charitable giving to those in need via a 'Swathe.me Card' to purchase practical support direct from Swathe.me's nationwide suppliers.

Strong Partnership

People who don't currently have a loved one facing a major event but want to make a tangible impact with their charitable giving, can give generally to those in need via the Swathe.me website.

As a sub-fund of the Perpetual Guardian Foundation, the Swathe.me Charitable Trust is structured to accept charitable donations for those in need or causes close to your heart, such as cancer, mental health, neonatal care, hospice, or to address specific types of disabling conditions, such as cerebral palsy.

Recipients receive 100 per cent of every donation, and donors are eligible for a 33 per cent tax credit.

Swathe.me is making life better every day for New Zealanders right now. It's a great feeling!

You'll find further information at www.swathe.me or their Facebook page; Contributions to the Swathe.me Charitable Trust can be made at www.swathe.me/charitable-trust/

- Robyn Pearce (known as the Time Queen) runs an international time management and productivity business, based in New Zealand. If you'd like a conference speaker, time management training for your firm, or to receive your free report 'How To Master Time In Only 90 Seconds' and ongoing time tips, check out gettingagrip.com