Former group chief executive of MediaWorks Sussan Turner has joined the NZME board as an independent director.

NZME, owner of the NZ Herald, Newstalk ZB and a suite of entertainment radio stations including ZM and The Hits, announced Turner's appointment at its annual meeting in Auckland today.

She takes up the role from July 16 and will join chairman Peter Cullinane and independent directors Carol Campbell, Barbara Chapman and David Gibson.

Turner has held three executive positions inside the media industry across a 30 year period, the most recent being that of group CEO for MediaWorks, which she left in 2014. She has also served on the board of TVNZ.

Chairman Peter Cullinane said:

"I am delighted to welcome Sussan Turner to the NZME board. Sussan's extensive management and governance experience in media, together with her skills in transforming and building new business models will complement the existing mix of skills and experience on our board."

