NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc., up $3.37 to $48.08
The media company accepted a new offer from Disney to its entertainment divisions for more than $70 billion.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., up $3.39 to $68
S&P Dow Jones Indices said the drugstore will become part of the Dow Jones industrial average, replacing General Electric.
Oracle Corp., down $3.45 to $42.82
The software company's revenue forecast fell short of Wall Street expectations.
Starbucks Corp., down $5.21 to $52.22
The coffee chain forecast disappointing quarterly sales growth and said it will close stores at a faster pace.
Synaptics Inc., up $5.62 to $54.46
The touch-screen technology company said it is in talks to potentially be bought Dialog Semiconductor.
PayPal Holdings Inc., up $1.43 to $85.95
Technology companies fared better than the rest of the U.S. market on Wednesday.
FedEx Corp., down $6.96 to $251.43
The shipping company had a solid quarter, but traded lower along with other industrial companies.
Winnebago Industries Inc., up $6 to $46.35
The recreational vehicle maker's profit and sales topped analyst estimates.