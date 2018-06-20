New Zealand's organic sector has grown 30 per cent over the past two years to an estimated value of $600 million, led by a 42 per cent jump in organic exports, according to the latest market report published today.

The value of the country's organic sector lifted to $600 million in 2017, from $467 million in 2015, according to the Organics Aotearoa New Zealand (OANZ) 2018 report released today. Over that period, the value of organic exports jumped 42 per cent to $355 million, making up 60 per cent of the total, while the value of the domestic organic market increased 8.8 per cent to $245 million.

"The 2018 report findings reporting market growth of 15 per cent a year tell us loud and clear that opportunity lies before us," OANZ chief executive Brendan Hoare said in a statement. "The world wants what New Zealand has to offer, and we have the capability to grow our share of the global market."

According to OANZ, the organic market is the fastest growing multi-food sector in the world, driven by consumers who seek sustainable, ethical and authentic natural products that are good for them and easy on the planet. It says the global market for organic food is worth 85 billion euro and is growing at 10.5 per cent a year.

In the period covered by the report, New Zealand's organic exports of fresh fruit and vegetables increased 26 per cent to $136 million, while dairy, meat and wool exports lifted 45 per cent to $99.5 million, and wine exports advanced 13 per cent to $46.5 million. Organic exports of processed foods and ingredients advanced 7 per cent to $25.9 million, beverages lifted 20 per cent to $12 million, honey surged to $1.4 million from $230,000, and cosmetic and beauty products were valued at $28 million.

Europe, North America and Australia were the sector's primary export destinations, taking 69 per cent of all exports, OANZ said. There was limited growth in the value of exports to Asia, with exports to China sitting stable at about 10 per cent of total exports.

The report noted that retail sales of organic products in New Zealand were growing at twice the pace of conventional products, up 8.1 per cent per year versus growth of 4.8 per cent for non-organic products, and close to 80 per cent of New Zealanders purchase organic products at least fortnightly.

Organic supermarket sales were worth $216 million in the year to May, making up only 2.2 per cent of total supermarket sales, OANZ said. Specialty stores sold $30 million worth of organic products.

The number of certified organic operations in New Zealand had increased 12 per cent to 1,118 licensees and 1,672 certified enterprises, it said. Organic land area in New Zealand has increased 17 per cent to 88,871 hectares and more than 50 per cent of producers say they are interested in transitioning to or learning more about organics.

The Ministry for Primary Industries is looking at developing a national organic standard for the country, to bolster consumer confidence in organic products and place the organics regulatory system on the same footing as many other countries. There are currently a range of voluntary standards that organic producers can choose from to label their food 'organic'.

- BusinessDesk