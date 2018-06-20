An entire town, complete with 12 houses, a helipad and a tennis court has hit the market for less than the cost of an average Auckland home.

The small township of Allies Creek in Queensland, Australia, has a price tag of A$500,000 ($534,654) and is currently listed on realestate.com.au.

Sitting on approximately 37 acres of land, Allies Creek was originally built to house the workers of a timber mill – which has since closed down, according to the Courier Mail.

The property was originally placed on the market in 2015 with a price of A$2.1 million, after current owner Natali Williams' husband passed away.

The pair had planned to turn it into a caravan park after purchasing the property eight years ago.

The homes are in good condition. Photo / Supplied

Since its initial listing, the price of the property has been lowered a number of times, but it still has failed to find the right buyer.

Agent Danielle Meyer, from Danielle Meyer Rural, said it was the perfect place for someone that thinks outside the box.

"You could put in a tourist park or a getaway retreat or a wellness spa."

The town comes with its own dam. Photo / Supplied

The town is 373km northwest of Brisbane and about 60km south of Mundubbera.

Realestate.com.au lists additional property details as including a very large 40ft deep dam, numerous hydrants across the place and all homes have electricity and water.