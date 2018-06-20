It's no secret that Aucklanders love to eat out.

Westpac data released last year showed that the denizens of the Super City spent an average of $486 per month at cafes, restaurants and fast-food outlets - and they now have a selection of new options to choose from.

After much anticipation, inner-city food hall Queens Rise will open its doors on 21 June and give customers access to the delicacies of 12 eateries, including the Turkish-inspired Ottoman Mezze Lounge, healthful Poke Bar and casual dining restaurant Grace.

Among the more hyped restaurants is Lowbrow, a new spot launched by Culprit founders Kyle Street and Jordan MacDonald, featuring fried dishes and street food.



The design takes inspiration from the underground 1970s art movement of the same name, with fun details such as tap handles by famous illustrator Gary Baseman, neon lights and huge, bright paintings commissioned from local graffiti artist Haser.

"We want to be there to help create a central hub in the city," Street told Viva.

"Associating downtown Auckland with high-quality food options is a really good thing. We've travelled to Texas and Louisiana and eaten fried food and burgers all around America together, but we'll be doing it our way."

This means there will be healthy as well as "naughty" options.

These options will, however, be grappling for stomach space with all the other options on offer in the space.

However, Street and Macdonald and aren't worried about the competitive element of the space, believing it's a healthy environment to be part of.

"It's such a diverse offering from all the restaurants that no one's stepping on each other's toes," Macdonald says. "It's designed that way."

WHO ELSE IS IN QUEEN'S RISE?

Other new openings inside the space include Ottoman Mezze Lounge — a new offering from restaurateur Alex Isik, who owns several eateries across Auckland, including Deco Eatery, Bodrum Kitchen and Devon on the Wharf.

Ottoman will serve plates of food inspired by Turkey and "Ottoman kitchens of the past" in a beautifully designed space that feels luxurious yet comfortable enough to linger in.

Offerings from Grace Dining (left) and Dante's Pizza. Photos / Supplied.

Wendy Sutherland and Alisdair Gribben are opening both Grace Dining, a casual restaurant which showcases the best local produce, and poultry-focussed Dolly Bird.

Dante's Pizza, currently at Ponsonby Central, will be whipping up their authentic Italian delights from a brand new wood-fired oven, while Poke Bar will let you build your own wholesome bowl of fresh fish and vegetables.

At Tokyo Loco the owners of Renkon will prepare donburi before your eyes, and Panda's head chef Fei Han will create Chinese favourites like dumplings, dim sum and noodles.

Wholesome options are Nourish Pod, as well as Jar Story, which has soup, juice and salads on the menu.

