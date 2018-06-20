Speculation is mounting over whether US bulkbuy giant Costco is about to open its first retail space in New Zealand.

Company representatives are said to be looking at potential locations for a store in Auckland.

Stuff reports that a real estate agent says Costco is looking for a 6ha location on the outskirts of Auckland, with the view of opening a 15,000sq m store.

According to the real estate agent, Costco is looking for direct motorway exit, ideally with an off-ramp straight into the store carpark.

The location could also include a Costco discount petrol station.

A spokesperson would not confirm if the company planned on opening a store in New Zealand.

Costco is a chain of membership-based bulkbuy stores in the US.

Membership prices range between around NZ$85 and $170 per year.