An industry expert says at least one insurance company is ending the age-old free glass cover written into car insurance policies.

NZbrokers CEO Jo Mason says a major provider has dropped the excess-free replacement of glass from new policies.



Mason's comments follow the decision by the insurer Vero to cancel free windscreen replacements.

Mason said free vehicle-glass replacement is a longstanding, accepted policy that's in Kiwis' DNA, but it now could trigger a $500 excess.

She believes it's because newer cars have such high-tech glass that it's becoming too expensive to offer free replacements.

"We have seen one example of an insurance claim for a new car replacement windscreen costing upwards of $15,000," she said.

"While we have seen extreme cases where windscreen repair claims can reach this level, it is rare as they are typically in the very latest models and vehicles retailing at more than $100,000.

Mason says this is unfair, and leaves owners of older cars essentially having to shell out because others' cars cost more to fix.

"Putting this in perspective, the average age of the four million vehicles in New Zealand's fleet is more than 14 years - and you can pick up a standard windscreen for an older model for less than $200," she said.

She said there is concern that the policy could be taken up by other insurers in the near future.

"Consumers need to make sure they speak to their broker and read the policy fine print when they next renew their insurance, and should consider shopping around for the best coverage package that suits them," she said.